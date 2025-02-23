Russia has seized US$350 billion worth of Ukrainian mineral resources, Ukraine's Minister of Economy says

Yuliia Svyrydenko, Ukraine's First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy, has stated that the value of mineral deposits in Ukrainian territories occupied by Russia exceeds US$350 billion.

Source: Svyrydenko at Ukraine. Year 2025 forum

Quote from Svyrydenko: "The temporarily occupied territories contain mineral resources worth approximately US$350 billion."

Advertisement:

Details: She also noted that Russia could use these resources for its defence industry.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!