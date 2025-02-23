Russia has seized US$350 billion worth of Ukrainian mineral resources, Ukraine's Minister of Economy says
Sunday, 23 February 2025, 15:38
Yuliia Svyrydenko, Ukraine's First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy, has stated that the value of mineral deposits in Ukrainian territories occupied by Russia exceeds US$350 billion.
Source: Svyrydenko at Ukraine. Year 2025 forum
Quote from Svyrydenko: "The temporarily occupied territories contain mineral resources worth approximately US$350 billion."
Details: She also noted that Russia could use these resources for its defence industry.
