Zelenskyy on deal with US: "I'm not going to acknowledge debt"

Volodymyr Tunik-FryzSunday, 23 February 2025, 17:08
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that he does not intend to recognise an agreement under which Ukraine would owe the United States US$500 billion. 

Source: Zelenskyy at a press conference on 23 February

Details: Zelenskyy explained that under the terms of the US agreement on natural resources, Ukraine would have to repay a debt to the United States.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "I know we had 100 [billion dollars from the US – ed.], and I’m not going to acknowledge US$500 [billion of debt], no matter what anyone says." 

Details: The president also said he does not want to recognise the US$100 billion as a debt to the US, because he does not consider US financial aid to be a debt. 

Zelenskyy also stated that the conditions of the mineral agreement with the United States require Ukraine to repay double the amount of money that the US would contribute. He compared the help given to Ukraine with that provided to Israel, emphasising the unfair approach towards Ukraine.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "I'm not going to sign something that ten generations of Ukrainians will be paying for." 

Background: Under the agreement, Kyiv and Washington will set up the Reconstruction Investment Fund for Ukraine's recovery, with the US maintaining 100% financial interest. Both countries will manage the fund jointly.

