Zelenskyy: US business in Ukraine will not guarantee security
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that the mere presence of American businesses in Ukraine would not guarantee security.
Source: President Zelenskyy during a press conference
Quote: "There is a certain logic in the US: ‘If we enter these sites where there are minerals, then that’s a security guarantee – the Russians won't go there because it's our business, our companies’.
That would all be fine if American companies had not already been operating in the occupied territories before the invasion. This does not provide a 100% guarantee that the Russians won't return to places that they [the Americans] have entered."
Details: Zelenskyy added that proposals regarding a potential US military presence should be considered during the negotiations.
Quote: "My logic is as follows: if you believe that an economic agreement is part of security guarantees, then why wouldn’t you deploy a military contingent where your business will be?"
More details: The president said he had proposed this concept to US officials but had not yet received a response.
Background: The agreement between the US and Ukraine includes the creation of a commercial fund in which the US would have 100% control, while Ukraine would allocate funding. Ekonomichna Pravda has obtained details of the deal.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!