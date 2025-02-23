Ukrainian gymnast wins two silver medals at World Cup event

Ukrainian gymnast Nazar Chepurnyi has won two silver medals in a single day at the first stage of the World Cup, held in Cottbus, Germany.

Details: The competition began with the vault event, where the 22-year-old Ukrainian earned a score of 14.216 from the judges – enough for him to finish in second place behind Armenia’s Artur Davtyan, who secured gold with a score of 14.900.

Chepurnyi then competed in the parallel bars final, claiming another silver medal. With a score of 14.266, he finished just 0.034 points behind the winner, Japan’s Kaito Sugimoto.

Ukrainian gymnast Diana Lobok also competed today but was unable to contend for a medal. She finished fifth on the balance beam with a score of 12.433 and placed seventh in the floor exercise with 11.066.

Background: The Biathlon World Championships concluded today, with Ukrainian athletes taking part. However, neither the women’s nor the men’s mass start events saw any Ukrainians finishing near the podium.

