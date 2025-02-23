Zelenskyy: Frozen Russian assets belong to Ukraine

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has proposed using a portion of frozen Russian assets to finance the future fund which is expected to be part of an agreement granting the US a stake in Ukraine's mineral resources.

Source: Zelenskyy at a press conference on 23 February

Quote: "As I have already said, the agreement cannot be written in such a way that we become debtors for the past. We are willing to invest in new ventures as equal partners.

Advertisement:

It was written [in the agreement] that the fund was to be 100% [owned by the US – ed.], but an alternative model could be a 50-50 split in which the US invests by considering its aid to Ukraine as a contribution, while we also invest on our side."

Details: Zelenskyy suggested that Ukraine could contribute to the fund by allocating profits from Ukrainian enterprises and funds from frozen Russian assets.

Quote: "Frozen Russian assets are our money. Ours – not ours and our partners’.

And this could really help. It could facilitate rapid investments. These funds can be accessed quickly. For example, we could take US$50 billion from frozen assets, the US could provide US$50 billion in aid, and we would have a US$100 billion fund. This amount could be invested in resource extraction and Ukraine's economic development."

More details: Another way to contribute to the fund, Zelenskyy added, could involve the provision of military equipment to defend Ukrainian territories and natural resources.

Quote: "This is also an investment. We need 20 more Patriot systems, which will cost between US$30-35 billion. If the United States delivers US$35 billion in Patriot systems, we will consider that an investment and contribute US$35 billion from our side.

That would boost the fund's total to US$70 billion. Is this fair? I think it is. But in order to understand what the US thinks about this arrangement and how it can provide security guarantees, we need to meet and discuss all this. I feel that this meeting should be fair and must take place before Trump meets with Putin."

Background:





Earlier, Reuters reported that Russia may agree to the use of US$300 billion of its frozen assets in Europe for Ukraine’s reconstruction.

However, Russia is reportedly insisting that part of these funds be allocated to rebuilding the occupied territories.

As previously reported by Ekonomicha Pravda, the latest draft of the agreement between the US and Ukraine on natural resources proposes the creation of a commercial fund that would be 100% controlled by the US, with Ukraine contributing funds to it.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!