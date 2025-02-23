All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Zelenskyy: Frozen Russian assets belong to Ukraine

Mykola TopalovSunday, 23 February 2025, 19:18
Zelenskyy: Frozen Russian assets belong to Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has proposed using a portion of frozen Russian assets to finance the future fund which is expected to be part of an agreement granting the US a stake in Ukraine's mineral resources.

Source: Zelenskyy at a press conference on 23 February

Quote: "As I have already said, the agreement cannot be written in such a way that we become debtors for the past. We are willing to invest in new ventures as equal partners.

Advertisement:

It was written [in the agreement] that the fund was to be 100% [owned by the US – ed.], but an alternative model could be a 50-50 split in which the US invests by considering its aid to Ukraine as a contribution, while we also invest on our side."

Details: Zelenskyy suggested that Ukraine could contribute to the fund by allocating profits from Ukrainian enterprises and funds from frozen Russian assets.

Quote: "Frozen Russian assets are our money. Ours – not ours and our partners’.

And this could really help. It could facilitate rapid investments. These funds can be accessed quickly. For example, we could take US$50 billion from frozen assets, the US could provide US$50 billion in aid, and we would have a US$100 billion fund. This amount could be invested in resource extraction and Ukraine's economic development."

More details: Another way to contribute to the fund, Zelenskyy added, could involve the provision of military equipment to defend Ukrainian territories and natural resources.

Quote: "This is also an investment. We need 20 more Patriot systems, which will cost between US$30-35 billion. If the United States delivers US$35 billion in Patriot systems, we will consider that an investment and contribute US$35 billion from our side.

That would boost the fund's total to US$70 billion. Is this fair? I think it is. But in order to understand what the US thinks about this arrangement and how it can provide security guarantees, we need to meet and discuss all this. I feel that this meeting should be fair and must take place before Trump meets with Putin."

Background:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

ZelenskyyRusso-Ukrainian warRussia
Advertisement:
Russian drones attack Kyiv, downed UAV debris falls in city
Future German chancellor prioritises Europe's independence from US
Pro-Ukraine rallies held in Prague and Brussels – photos
Merz set to become Germany's new chancellor as far-right achieves historic result – exit polls
Ukraine has alternative to Starlink, Ukraine's defence minister says
Russia has seized US$350 billion worth of Ukrainian mineral resources, Ukraine's Minister of Economy says
All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy warns Hungarian and Slovak PMs of risks posed by their statements on NATO non-enlargement
Zelenskyy: We'll exchange Kursk Oblast for Ukrainian territory when we get to that point
Zelenskyy: Ukrainian drones are a success and ballistic missiles are in preparation
RECENT NEWS
23:30
Over 10,000 people gather in Paris in support of Ukraine – photos
23:17
Russian drones attack Kyiv, downed UAV debris falls in city
22:47
Ukrainian gymnast wins two silver medals at World Cup event
22:27
Future German chancellor prioritises Europe's independence from US
22:06
Intensity of Russian attacks on Kursk front nears Pokrovsk front levels – General Staff
21:41
Pro-Ukraine rallies held in Prague and Brussels – photos
20:45
Zelenskyy doesn't consider arrest of generals as undermining trust between authorities and military
20:03
Trump envoy: US companies could do business in Russia if peace deal is reached
19:41
Merz set to become Germany's new chancellor as far-right achieves historic result – exit polls
19:38
European Council to hold emergency summit on Ukraine's long-term security
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: