Russia has occupied 18 GW of Ukrainian power generation since 2022, Ukraine's energy minister says

Alyona KyrychenkoMonday, 24 February 2025, 16:00
Herman Halushchenko. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russia has occupied 18 GW of Ukrainian power generation since the start of the full-scale war in 2022.

Source: Ukraine's Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko

Details: "The enemy has occupied 18 GW of power generation, including hydroelectric power plants, thermal power plants and the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), Europe's largest NPP," he wrote on Facebook.

He emphasised that no other energy grid in the world has faced such challenges.

 
2024 was the most challenging year for the Ukrainian power grid, with Russian forces occupying 18 GW of Ukrainian power generation and damaging over 60,000 energy facilities
Photo: Ukraine's Energy Ministry

Halushchenko reported that Russia has launched more than 30 large-scale combined attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure over the past three years, resulting in billions of dollars in damage for the country.

"Each large-scale attack on the energy sector involves 100 to 200 or even 300 different munitions that simultaneously target power generation, substations, power lines and gas infrastructure," he added.

Background:

