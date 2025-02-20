All Sections
Russia carries out large-scale overnight attack on Ukraine's gas infrastructure, Ukrainian energy minister says

Artur KryzhnyiThursday, 20 February 2025, 12:34
Fire after an attack. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russia carried out a large-scale missile and drone attack on Ukraine's gas infrastructure on the night of 19-20 February, damaging production facilities.

Source: Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko

Quote: "Last night, Russia carried out another large-scale missile and drone attack on the gas infrastructure. In particular, production facilities were damaged."

Details: Halushchenko said that experts had already begun assessing the damage and performing restoration work.

"The purpose of these criminal attacks is to stop gas production, which is necessary to meet the household needs of citizens and heating," the minister said.

All necessary measures are being taken to deal with the consequences of the attacks and stabilise the gas supply.

Background: Russia has continued to target energy facilities in Odesa Oblast for the second night in a row. This time, Russian forces hit a power facility belonging to Ukraine’s largest private energy company DTEK.

