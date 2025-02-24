One person killed in Russian attack on Sloviansk in Donetsk Oblast – photo

The aftermath of the attack. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

On 24 February, Russian forces attacked the city of Sloviansk in Donetsk Oblast, killing one person.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of the Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "At around 16:00, two explosions were heard in the city. It is confirmed that one person was killed, but the total number of victims may be higher."

Details: Filashkin stated that all relevant services are currently working at the sites of the attack.

