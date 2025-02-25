New brand of Ukrainian defence industry launched in Ukraine

The Ministry of Strategic Industries of Ukraine will now use Zbroya (Weapon) as the brand for the Ukrainian defence industry, along with the strapline "Smart force".

Source: press release available to Ekonomichna Pravda

Details: It is noted that the purpose of the brand is to give a common name to all weapons and the Ukrainian defence industry, which "has been revived and developed over the three years of the [Russian] full-scale invasion [of Ukraine] and is already well-known in the world."

The Ministry of Strategic Industries wants to convey to the world that Ukrainian weapons are "a smart force, tempered by the real battlefield and that this is a sign of quality".

The report says that this project will "give manufacturers an understanding of their involvement in the Ukrainian arms ecosystem."

For reference: A portal that will bring together services for manufacturers and brand information can be found at https://www.zbroya.gov.ua/

