Ukrainian parliament voted for resolution on Ukraine's elections after ceasefire

On Tuesday, 25 February, the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) voted on the second attempt to adopt a resolution on a statement "on support for democracy in Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression", which states that the parliament will announce presidential elections as soon as "a comprehensive, just and sustainable peace is ensured in Ukraine".

Quote from Zhelezniak: "On the second attempt, today we finally voted for resolution 13041 on democracy (and support for Zelenskyy and the upcoming elections). This is the one that was voted down yesterday..."

Details: A total of 268 MPs voted for the relevant decision.

For reference: The resolution itself reads, in particular, that "the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine and President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy were elected in free, transparent, democratic elections with the invitation of international observers, which were recognised by the entire international community."

The authors point out that "if elections are organised and held during the period of martial law, all national and international principles of electoral law will not be observed, which will turn such elections into a farce similar to the reappointment of Vladimir Putin in March 2024 organised in the Russian Federation".

Quote: "The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine emphasises that it is Vladimir Putin who is responsible for the fact that it is currently impossible to organise free, transparent and democratic elections in Ukraine with the invitation of international observers, which would be recognised as such by the international community…

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine states that the martial law imposed in Ukraine by the Russian full-scale invasion does not allow for holding elections in accordance with the Constitution of Ukraine. At the same time, the Ukrainian people are united in the belief that such elections should be held after the end of the war.

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, on behalf of the Ukrainian people, declares that Ukraine, as a democratic country, as soon as a comprehensive, just and lasting peace is secured on its territory, will announce the presidential election in Ukraine by decision of the Parliament of Ukraine and ensure that it is held per all international electoral standards."

Details: The statement also indicates that the Ukrainian people and the Verkhovna Rada do not question the mandate of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Quote: "President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy must fulfil his powers until he takes office as the newly elected President of Ukraine following Article 108.1 of the Constitution of Ukraine."

On 19 February, Oleh Didenko, the head of the Central Election Commission, said that "theoretically speaking, elections in Ukraine are possible this year" but that this would require the war to be over and martial law to have been lifted.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that elections in Ukraine are very important, but they can only take place after the hot phase of the war is over and martial law is lifted.

On 24 February, the Verkhovna Rada failed to adopt a resolution on the "Statement of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on Support for Democracy in Ukraine in the Context of Russian Aggression" with the necessary 226 votes.

