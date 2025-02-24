Ukrainian parliament fails to back resolution on elections in Ukraine after hot phase of war ends

The Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian parliament) has failed to secure the 226 votes required to support a resolution on a statement on supporting democracy in Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression. The statement declares that the parliament will announce presidential elections as soon as "a comprehensive, just and sustainable peace is ensured in Ukraine".

Details: Only 218 MPs voted for the relevant resolution, No. 13039. The statement itself reads, in part, that "the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine and the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, were elected in free, transparent, democratic elections to which international observers were invited, which were recognised by the entire international community".

The resolution’s authors point out that "if elections are organised and held during the period of martial law, this will constitute non-compliance with all national and international principles of electoral law, which will turn such elections into a farce similar to the reappointment of Vladimir Putin in March 2024 organised in the Russian Federation".

Quote: "The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine emphasises that it is Vladimir Putin who is responsible for the fact that it is currently impossible to organise free, transparent and democratic elections in Ukraine with international observers invited, which would be recognised as such by the international community...

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine states that the martial law imposed in Ukraine due to the Russian Federation’s full-scale invasion does not allow for elections to be held in accordance with the Constitution of Ukraine. Nevertheless, the Ukrainian people are united in the belief that such elections should take place after the end of the war.

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, on behalf of the Ukrainian people, declares that Ukraine, as a democratic country, will announce presidential elections in Ukraine by a decision of the Parliament of Ukraine as soon as a comprehensive, just and sustainable peace is secured on its territory, and will ensure that they are held in accordance with all international electoral standards."

Details: The statement also indicates that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's mandate is not questioned by the Ukrainian people or the Verkhovna Rada.

"President Volodymyr Zelenskyy must exercise his powers until a newly elected President of Ukraine takes office in accordance with Article 108.1 of the Constitution of Ukraine," the statement says.

Background:

On 19 February, Oleh Didenko, the head of the Central Election Commission, said that "theoretically speaking, elections in Ukraine are possible this year", but that this would require the war to be over and martial law to have been lifted.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that elections in Ukraine are very important, but they can only take place after the hot phase of the war is over and martial law is lifted.

