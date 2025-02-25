All Sections
US secretary of state explains why US voted against UN resolution condemning Russian aggression

Khrystyna Bondarieva Tuesday, 25 February 2025, 13:45
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Photo: Getty Images

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said that the United States voted against a UN resolution condemning Russia for its war of aggression against Ukraine because it was "antagonistic" and contradicted efforts to negotiate an end to the war. 

Source: Rubio in an interview with Breitbart News, as reported by European Pravda

Details: According to the United States, if the UN wants to be useful in the 21st century, it must return to its charter mission, which is "the prevention and ending of war and conflict," Rubio said.

"President Trump wants to end this war. He thinks far too many people have died and he wants to bring it to an end. We didn’t feel it was conducive, frankly, to have something out there at the UN that’s antagonistic to either side. We’re trying to get these guys to the table," he said.

Unfortunately, Rubio said, Ukraine did not agree, and wanted to "move forward on theirs". 

"We then went to the Security Council with our compromise, which I think is very fair language and it basically says ‘war is a terrible thing’," he added.

"So I thought it was good we got it done at the Security Council and the Russians didn’t veto it. I’m not telling you that that is going to end this conflict, and I can’t wait until Elise Stefanik is there because it will be great to have her leadership, but I certainly think our language is better language and hopefully furthers the cause of peace," he added.

Background:

  • The day before, the UN Security Council approved a resolution on Ukraine proposed by the United States, which does not call Russia an aggressor, but calls for an "immediate end to the conflict".
  • Also the day before, the UN General Assembly approved a Ukrainian resolution condemning Russian aggression, and the United States voted against it – along with Russia and less than two dozen other countries.
  • Before the vote at the UN General Assembly, the United States had criticised the document.
  • On 24 February, the UN General Assembly adopted the resolution with amendments introduced by the United States, which, among other things, called for the restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity. Ukraine abstained from voting on this document.

