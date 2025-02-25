All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Mykolaiv Oblast losing business due to inactive ports

Viktor VolokitaTuesday, 25 February 2025, 17:23
Mykolaiv Oblast losing business due to inactive ports
Stock photo: Getty Images

Mykolaiv Oblast is losing markets due to non-operational ports, forcing businesses to establish new supply chains through other oblasts.

Source: Vitalii Kim, Head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration, as reported by Ukrinform

Quote from Kim: "Due to non-operational ports in the city of Mykolaiv, businesses are building new supply chains through other oblasts – the city of Izmail (Odesa Oblast) and so on – while we are losing markets. This is not just about losing profit but losing businesses altogether, as it will be difficult for them to revert back, given the additional costs involved."

Advertisement:

Details: He noted that companies currently face export difficulties due to complicated logistics, as a significant portion of exported goods consists of agricultural products.

Quote from Kim: "As a result, our farmers are now forced to operate through Odesa, Reni, and other ports within the grain corridor. That’s why many have switched to industrial crops and are searching for ways to survive."

Background:

  • The Ukrainian sea corridor has transported 100 million tonnes of cargo in the year and a half of its operation.
  • Russia has attacked Ukraine's port infrastructure more than 50 times during the full-scale war, destroying and damaging more than 280 facilities.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

portsMykolaiv Oblastbusiness
Advertisement:
Russia strikes Kramatorsk: one person killed, 14 injured – photos
Economic value of US aid to Ukraine is twice lower than official estimates – study
Monument to Russian Emperor Peter the Great dismantled in Poltava – photos
Ukraine's Defence Ministry approves high-speed Vidmak FPV drones for military use
European Commission says EU has not offered Ukraine new deal on materials
Ukraine needs US$524bn for recovery and reconstruction
All News
ports
Zelenskyy on success of sea corridor: 100 million tonnes of exports
Ukraine's Agriculture Ministry estimates damages to port infrastructure from October attacks: up to US$40 million
UK to allocate about £120m for maritime coalition for Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
20:49
Russia strikes Kramatorsk: one person killed, 14 injured – photos
20:26
Macron calls Starmer and Zelenskyy after his meeting with Trump
19:50
Slovak Foreign Ministry defends support for Ukraine at UN after angering country's nationalists
19:25
International Olympic Committee pressures skiing and biathlon federations to allow Russian athletes to compete
19:09
Russians hit civilian car with drone in Kharkiv Oblast, killing a man – photo
18:51
Ukraine to establish AI-assisted demining test site
18:45
Slovak National Party demands apology from Fico for supporting Ukraine at UN
18:36
Albania joins Ukrainian military training programme in UK
18:19
Body of dead woman found in house destroyed by Russians in Kherson Oblast
18:18
EU donates 25 vehicles to Ukrainian police to work in frontline areas
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: