Mykolaiv Oblast losing business due to inactive ports

Mykolaiv Oblast is losing markets due to non-operational ports, forcing businesses to establish new supply chains through other oblasts.

Source: Vitalii Kim, Head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration, as reported by Ukrinform

Quote from Kim: "Due to non-operational ports in the city of Mykolaiv, businesses are building new supply chains through other oblasts – the city of Izmail (Odesa Oblast) and so on – while we are losing markets. This is not just about losing profit but losing businesses altogether, as it will be difficult for them to revert back, given the additional costs involved."

Advertisement:

Details: He noted that companies currently face export difficulties due to complicated logistics, as a significant portion of exported goods consists of agricultural products.

Quote from Kim: "As a result, our farmers are now forced to operate through Odesa, Reni, and other ports within the grain corridor. That’s why many have switched to industrial crops and are searching for ways to survive."

Background:

The Ukrainian sea corridor has transported 100 million tonnes of cargo in the year and a half of its operation.

Russia has attacked Ukraine's port infrastructure more than 50 times during the full-scale war, destroying and damaging more than 280 facilities.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!