Romanian presidential candidate opposes sending troops to Ukraine

Crin Antonescu, a Romanian presidential candidate nominated by the parties of the Romanian government coalition, has said that he opposes sending Romanian troops to Ukraine.

Details: Antonescu said that if he becomes president, Romania will not send soldiers or a peacekeeping contingent to Ukraine.

"Romania should not send troops to Ukraine. Neither soldiers nor peacekeepers. I said this three years ago, and I have not changed my mind one iota. If I am president of Romania, we will not send troops to Ukraine," he wrote.

The politician stressed that Romania will continue to support Ukraine logistically and politically but without military intervention in the conflict.

"To maintain peace, you must have peace. Let's not rush, let's not rush headlong, talking about post-war commitments when there is not even a draft ceasefire agreement. Wisdom and calmness. This is the only way out of this crisis," Antonescu added.

The Romanian presidential candidate's statements came against the backdrop of international negotiations on support for Ukraine.

This week, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer is to present to US President Donald Trump a plan to deploy up to 30,000 European troops to Ukraine.

A poll conducted by the sociological company Avangarde showed that in the first round of elections on 4 May, Crin Antonescu would have received 25% of the vote.

In contrast, the independent far-right candidate, Călin Georgescu, would have received 38% of the vote.

