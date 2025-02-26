All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Romanian presidential candidate opposes sending troops to Ukraine

Oleh PavliukWednesday, 26 February 2025, 05:30
Romanian presidential candidate opposes sending troops to Ukraine
Stock photo: Getty Images

Crin Antonescu, a Romanian presidential candidate nominated by the parties of the Romanian government coalition, has said that he opposes sending Romanian troops to Ukraine.

Source: Antonescu on Facebook, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Antonescu said that if he becomes president, Romania will not send soldiers or a peacekeeping contingent to Ukraine.

Advertisement:

"Romania should not send troops to Ukraine. Neither soldiers nor peacekeepers. I said this three years ago, and I have not changed my mind one iota. If I am president of Romania, we will not send troops to Ukraine," he wrote.

The politician stressed that Romania will continue to support Ukraine logistically and politically but without military intervention in the conflict.

"To maintain peace, you must have peace. Let's not rush, let's not rush headlong, talking about post-war commitments when there is not even a draft ceasefire agreement. Wisdom and calmness. This is the only way out of this crisis," Antonescu added.

The Romanian presidential candidate's statements came against the backdrop of international negotiations on support for Ukraine.

Background:

  • This week, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer is to present to US President Donald Trump a plan to deploy up to 30,000 European troops to Ukraine.
  • A poll conducted by the sociological company Avangarde showed that in the first round of elections on 4 May, Crin Antonescu would have received 25% of the vote.
  • In contrast, the independent far-right candidate, Călin Georgescu, would have received 38% of the vote.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Romaniapeace keepers
Advertisement:
US Department of State compiles list of additional exceptions for Ukraine regarding foreign aid freezes – Politico
Russian drone attack on Kyiv Oblast kills 1 person and injures 2 – photos
Trump unveils special US$5 million green card for wealthy immigrants, open to Russian oligarchs
Shahed drone hits a high-rise building in Kharkiv: fire breaks out – photos
Ukraine-US mineral resources agreement may be signed on 28 February – media outlets
Economic value of US aid to Ukraine is two times lower than official estimates, study finds
All News
Romania
Geran drone debris found in Romania after overnight Russian attack on Ukraine
Romania scrambles fighter jets over Russian drone attack on Ukraine
Far-right Romanian presidential candidate attempts to clarify his remarks on "Romanian lands" in Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
10:16
Trump agreed to support European peacekeepers in Ukraine – French minister
09:36
Ukraine's Special Forces eliminate Russian platoon, capturing Russian soldier who revealed unit's positions – video
09:16
US Department of State compiles list of additional exceptions for Ukraine regarding foreign aid freezes – Politico
09:15
Russia attacks Ukraine with 177 drones: 110 of them destroyed, 66 disappear from radar
09:09
Apple restricts access to corporate developer platform in Russia
08:28
Russians drop 128 guided aerial bombs in one day at front, 98 combat clashes in total – General Staff
08:14
Russia reports alleged large-scale drone attack: explosions heard in port area
07:18
Russian drone attack on Kyiv Oblast kills 1 person and injures 2 – photos
07:10
Trump unveils special US$5 million green card for wealthy immigrants, open to Russian oligarchs
07:07
Russia loses 1,170 soldiers and 19 tanks over past day
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: