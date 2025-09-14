UN peacekeepers may be deployed in Ukraine after war, says UN General Assembly president

Annalena Baerbock, President of the UN General Assembly and former German foreign minister, has said she can imagine a potential deployment of UN peacekeepers in Ukraine to ensure a ceasefire and post-war peace, if supported by the majority of UN member states.

Source: Deutsche Welle (DW), a German international broadcaster and media outlet, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Baerbock, who was elected President of the UN General Assembly on 9 September, shared her vision of the UN's role in restoring peace in Ukraine.

She said that if a peace agreement was reached, it had to be secured in the best possible way, and if the majority of member states decided that UN peacekeepers were needed, then this would hopefully ensure lasting peace.

Baerbock added that such peacekeeping missions are "more necessary than ever before, and not only on the European continent".

Background:

On 4 September, following a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing – military allies supporting Ukraine – French President Emmanuel Macron stated that 35 leaders are ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees, while 26 countries have indicated their willingness to either send troops or provide certain resources to support the security forces.

He also noted that the US contribution will be finalised in the coming weeks.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said participants in the Coalition of the Willing summit in Paris had discussed with US President Donald Trump possible ways to end Russian aggression and provide security guarantees for Ukraine.

