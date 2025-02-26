All Sections
Türkiye ready to help Ukraine in restoring infrastructure, condition named

Oleksii ArtemchukWednesday, 26 February 2025, 11:28
Türkiye ready to help Ukraine in restoring infrastructure, condition named
Flag of Türkiye. Stock photo: Getty Images

Türkiye has declared its readiness to participate in Ukraine's reconstruction by announcing urgent tenders for projects to be completed this year in April-May.

Source: Türkiye news agency 

Details: The State Agency for Infrastructure Development's priority task is to upgrade existing customs barriers on highways, build new ones, and create a toll road system that will operate throughout the country. The first tenders for these projects will be announced in 2025.

Representatives of the Türkiyeʼs Embassy in Kyiv and representatives of the State Agency for Infrastructure Development and Renewal, which operates under the Ministry of Community and Regional Development of Ukraine, discussed projects implemented by Turkish companies in Ukraine and potential issues for future cooperation.

Projects in the fields of energy, energy efficiency, social housing, and water supply will be considered within the framework of cooperation. In particular, Ukraine has handed over a dossier of important projects for 2025 to Turkish partners.

