Armament Manufacturers Council launched in Ukraine

Viktor VolokitaWednesday, 26 February 2025, 12:05
Armament Manufacturers Council launched in Ukraine
Production of 155mm projectiles at the Rheinmetall plant. Photo: Open sources

The Ukrainian Armament Manufacturers Council has started its work. It is a platform that consolidates the private defence industry for effective interaction with government agencies, military, and international partners.

Source: press service of the Armament Manufacturers Council

Details: The Armament Manufacturers Council includes the League of Defense Сompanies of Ukraine, Ukraine’s Robotic Forces, the Association of Electronic Warfare/Electronic Signals Intelligence Manufacturers, Techosystem Defense, Defence Alliance of Ukraine, the Association of Manufacturers of Unmanned Systems and Related Technologies ARMADA, and the D3 Venture Capital investment fund.

Oleksandr Kamyshin, Advisor to the President of Ukraine on Strategic Issues and former Minister of Strategic Industries, has become the Chairman of the Armaments Manufacturers Council.

The Executive Director is Ihor Fedirko, former Deputy Director of Humanitarian Demining at Ukroboronservice and Head of the State Centre for Humanitarian Mine Clearance.

Quote: "The unification of manufacturers into a single advocacy organisation is a proven effective practice used around the world."

Background: The Ukrainian Defence Industry (also known as Ukroboronprom, a strategic manufacturer of weapons and military hardware in Ukraine) and Thales International SAS, a French company specialising in the development of information systems for the aerospace and military sectors, have signed an agreement to build a joint venture.

Advertisement:
