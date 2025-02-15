Ukrainian Defence Industry to establish joint venture with French defence group

Ukrainian Defence Industry (also known as Ukroboronprom, a strategic manufacturer of weapons and military hardware in Ukraine) and the French company Thales International SAS, specialising in the development of information systems for the aerospace and defence sectors, have signed an agreement to create a joint venture.

Source: Ukroboronprom

Details: The joint venture will focus on developing "advanced technological solutions" and providing optimised, responsive support in areas such as air defence, radar systems, electronic warfare, tactical communications and electro-optical systems.

The agreement was signed at the Munich Security Conference.

Oleh Huliak, CEO of Ukroboronprom, states that the partnership will help strengthen Ukraine's defence against Russian threats and offer Ukraine's defence industry valuable experience in working with "state-of-the-art" technologies.

For reference. Thales Group is a global industrial company specialising in information systems for aerospace, defence and maritime applications. Its headquarters is based in Paris, France.

Background: In June 2024, Thales announced the signing of three agreements with Ukrainian defence companies to cooperate on electronic warfare, air defence systems, radar technology and drones.

