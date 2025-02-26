All Sections
Zelenskyy to attend European security summit in London

Oleh PavliukWednesday, 26 February 2025, 16:51
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced his participation in a summit in the United Kingdom in the coming days, alongside other European leaders.

Source: Zelenskyy’s comments to Ukrainian journalists on Wednesday, 26 February, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy mentioned his plans to visit the UK in the context of discussing security guarantees for Ukraine with European leaders.

"After the United States – if I go, we’ll see – I plan to visit London, and right after that, we will meet there with the Europeans at Keir Starmer’s," he added.

The president did not specify the exact meeting he was referring to, but on 2 March, the UK is set to host a gathering of European leaders focused on security and defence issues.

Background:

  • Zelenskyy’s visit to the US is tentatively scheduled for Friday, 28 February, but the final date has not yet been confirmed.
  • The president intended to travel to Washington to discuss the framework agreement on mineral resources and security guarantees from the US with Donald Trump.

