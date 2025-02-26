Date of Zelenskyy's visit to US is not agreed yet

The date of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Washington has not yet been confirmed, despite a "tentative" option for 28 February mentioned by Donald Trump.

Details: Zelenskyy confirmed that an invitation for a visit to the US had been extended, but the exact format and timing have not yet been determined.

"Yes, there is a tentative date, as the US president mentioned – Friday. The [presidential - ed.] offices are in contact," Zelenskyy said.

US President Donald Trump previously stated that the mineral resources agreement is "almost" finalised and that Zelenskyy is expected to visit Washington on 28 February.

Earlier on 26 February, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal confirmed that the draft of the preliminary agreement with the US is ready and revealed some of its details, particularly its connection to security guarantees for Ukraine.

Read the full text of the "Minerals Deal", agreed by Ukraine and the United States.

