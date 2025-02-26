All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Date of Zelenskyy's visit to US is not agreed yet

Mariya Yemets, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 26 February 2025, 15:59
Date of Zelenskyy's visit to US is not agreed yet
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

The date of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Washington has not yet been confirmed, despite a "tentative" option for 28 February mentioned by Donald Trump.

Source: European Pravda, citing Zelenskyy's comments to journalists on 26 February

Details: Zelenskyy confirmed that an invitation for a visit to the US had been extended, but the exact format and timing have not yet been determined.

Advertisement:

"Yes, there is a tentative date, as the US president mentioned – Friday. The [presidential - ed.] offices are in contact," Zelenskyy said.

Background:

  • US President Donald Trump previously stated that the mineral resources agreement is "almost" finalised and that Zelenskyy is expected to visit Washington on 28 February.
  • Earlier on 26 February, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal confirmed that the draft of the preliminary agreement with the US is ready and revealed some of its details, particularly its connection to security guarantees for Ukraine.

Read the full text of the "Minerals Deal", agreed by Ukraine and the United States.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

ZelenskyyTrumpUSA
Advertisement:
Satellite blackmail: What if Starlink is shut down in Ukraine?
Zelenskyy shares what he wants to discuss with Trump
Zelenskyy: Ukraine is not "debtor" in minerals deal with US
updatedRussian attack on Kostiantynivka kills five and injures 11 people
Meeting between EU chief diplomat Kallas and US Secretary of State Rubio cancelled
The full text of the "Minerals Deal", agreed by Ukraine and the United States
All News
Zelenskyy
Trump likely to meet with Zelenskyy on Friday to sign mineral agreement
Macron calls Starmer and Zelenskyy after his meeting with Trump
Putin: Zelenskyy's approval rating twice as low as Ukraine's former Commander-in-Chief
RECENT NEWS
19:13
Italian PM pushes for NATO-context security guarantees to Ukraine
18:42
US abstains on WTO statement against Russia's aggression in Ukraine for first time, Reuters reports
18:20
Russian Shahed drone attack kill surgeon and Ukrinform journalist in Kyiv Oblast: colleagues confirm married couple's death
18:15
Satellite blackmail: What if Starlink is shut down in Ukraine?
18:05
EXPLAINERWhat fate awaits Russia's frozen assets and what scenario is the best for Ukraine?
17:50
Türkiye begins preparing specialists for Ukrainian Baykar facility
17:31
Zelenskyy shares what he wants to discuss with Trump
17:28
Sweden manufactures two large gas turbines for Ukraine
17:17
Coordination Headquarters for Treatment of Prisoners of War shared how prisoner exchange lists are formed
17:13
Men killed in Russian drone attack on Kherson Oblast
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: