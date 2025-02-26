All Sections
Sweden manufactures two large gas turbines for Ukraine

Alyona KyrychenkoWednesday, 26 February 2025, 17:28
Gas turbines, produced in Sweden for Ukraine. Photo: Swedish Embassy in Ukraine

Two large gas turbines, produced in Sweden and funded by Swedish resources, will soon be delivered to Ukraine.

Source: Swedish Embassy in Ukraine, citing Minister for Foreign Trade and International Development Cooperation Benjamin Dousa

Quote: "Each turbine will generate electricity for 185,000 people. We are doing what we can to support Ukrainian families." 

Background: Ukraine and Sweden are set to sign a bilateral agreement on cooperation between companies in the defence industry sector.

