Türkiye begins preparing specialists for Ukrainian Baykar facility

Viktor VolokitaWednesday, 26 February 2025, 17:50
Haluk Bayraktar. Photo: Ukrinform

In Türkiye, the Baykar company has begun training future employees for the drone production plant currently under construction in Ukraine.

Source: Ukrinform, citing Haluk Bayraktar, CEO of Baykar

Quote: "We are currently in the training phase. We have 20 students from the Kyiv Aviation Institute and 14 employees. We are training them at Baykar for at least nine months and new groups of people will be arriving throughout the training period." 

Details: He also noted that equipment and machinery for the Ukrainian facility have already been ordered.

Quote: "We are moving forward. We want and hope for a just peace. We would like to start immediately after that. We are ready for it. We are preparing and getting very close to this." 

Background:

  • Turkish company Baykar plans to complete the construction of its drone manufacturing plant in Ukraine by August 2025.
  • The facility will produce Bayraktar TB2 drones or their upgraded TB3 version, capable of carrying a heavier payload.

