Start of Bayraktar production plant operation in Ukraine announced – Reuters

Turkish company Baykar plans to complete the construction of a plant for manufacturing Bayraktar drones in Ukraine by August 2025.

Source: Reuters

Details: Haluk Bayraktar, CEO of the company, said that the facility is already 80% complete, and the necessary equipment has been ordered. The start of production will depend on the course of the war, but the plant will be ready within the set timeframe.

The plant will produce Bayraktar TB2 drones or their upgraded version, the TB3, which can carry a heavier payload.

Last year, Baykar's revenue reached US$2 billion, a significant increase from the previous US$1.4 billion. Exports account for 90% of Baykar's revenue, contributing to one-third of Türkiye's total defence and aerospace exports.

Background:

Baykar drones gained international recognition after their successful use by Ukrainian forces against Russian troops, as well as in conflicts in Azerbaijan and North Africa.

The company has become one of the world's most successful drone exporters, selling the lightweight TB2 and the heavier Akinci models to 35 countries, Reuters wrote.

