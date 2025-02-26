The United States on 26 February abstained, for the first time, from a statement by World Trade Organisation members condemning Russia's aggression in Ukraine.

Source: Reuters, citing a diplomatic source and a Geneva trade official.

Quote: "It is the first time the US has not supported the statement that has been issued each year since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, in another signal of a shift in ties with Russia."

Details: The statement was signed by 44 WTO members and Ukraine, including the European Union, the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia.

The statement condemns the devastating impact of the full-scale Russian invasion on the lives of the Ukrainian people and the country's economy.

"We are gravely concerned about the consequences of this destruction for Ukraine and for global trade, including the supply of agricultural products, fertilisers and minerals from Ukraine to international markets," the statement said.

Background: The real value of US military aid to Ukraine is significantly lower than officially stated. Instead of the over US$60 billion claimed by Washington, the actual amount is estimated at US$18.3 billion.

