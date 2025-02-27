All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Zelenskyy invited to EU summit on European defence and security of Ukraine

Khrystyna Bondarieva Thursday, 27 February 2025, 10:37
Zelenskyy invited to EU summit on European defence and security of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy and António Costa. Stock photo: Getty Images

European Council President António Costa has invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the EU leaders' summit on 6 March, which will be dedicated to European defence and Ukraine.  

Source: Costa in an invitation letter to the summit participants, European Pravda reports

Details: Costa noted that the summit will focus on making the first decisions for the near future to make Europe "more sovereign, more capable and better equipped to deal with immediate and future challenges to its security."

Advertisement:

As for Ukraine, the European Council President noted a "new momentum" that should lead to a "comprehensive, just and lasting peace". 

Quote: "It is therefore important for us to exchange on how to further support Ukraine and on the principles that should be respected going forward. The EU and its Member States are ready to take more responsibility for Europe's security. We should therefore be prepared for a possible European contribution to the Security guarantees that will be necessary to ensure a lasting peace in Ukraine."

In this regard, he said that he had invited President Zelenskyy to come to Brussels to discuss the latest developments with EU leaders.

Background: 

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

ZelenskyyEU
Advertisement:
Three years under Russian fire: How is Ukraine's energy sector coping with yet another wartime winter?
Trump administration terminates over 90% of USAID grants
EU prepares biggest defence plan since Cold War: hundreds of billions of euros for security
Former head of Ukraine's Security Service Bakanov not involved in criminal proceedings
Will Ukraine survive in 2025? Soldiers, arms manufacturers and officials respond at Ukrainska Pravda forum
North Korea sends additional troops to Russia to participate in war against Ukraine
All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy confirms he will meet with Trump on 28 February
Trump announces Zelenskyy will visit US on 28 February to sign minerals agreement
Zelenskyy shares what he wants to discuss with Trump
RECENT NEWS
13:23
France has been discussing development of Ukrainian mineral resources for its defence industry since autumn
13:15
Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast remains under control of Ukraine's defence forces
13:04
Russian students unwittingly draw emblem of Ukraine's forces to celebrate Day of Russian Special Operations Forces
13:00
Three years under Russian fire: How is Ukraine's energy sector coping with yet another wartime winter?
12:55
Ukraine authorises first deputy PM and foreign minister to sign US minerals deal
12:48
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence chief: A ceasefire with Russia can be reached quickly, but not peace
12:19
Ukrainian Parliament orders defence minister to attend committee to discuss arms supplies for Ukraine's Armed Forces
12:14
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence chief: Russia began systematic efforts to destabilise situation in Ukraine in autumn 2023
12:10
Ukrainian agricultural production could increase in 2025
11:46
Ukrainian drone operator Viktor "Saba" Stelmakh posthumously awarded Hero of Ukraine title
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: