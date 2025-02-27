Zelenskyy invited to EU summit on European defence and security of Ukraine

European Council President António Costa has invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the EU leaders' summit on 6 March, which will be dedicated to European defence and Ukraine.

Source: Costa in an invitation letter to the summit participants, European Pravda reports

Details: Costa noted that the summit will focus on making the first decisions for the near future to make Europe "more sovereign, more capable and better equipped to deal with immediate and future challenges to its security."

As for Ukraine, the European Council President noted a "new momentum" that should lead to a "comprehensive, just and lasting peace".

Quote: "It is therefore important for us to exchange on how to further support Ukraine and on the principles that should be respected going forward. The EU and its Member States are ready to take more responsibility for Europe's security. We should therefore be prepared for a possible European contribution to the Security guarantees that will be necessary to ensure a lasting peace in Ukraine."

In this regard, he said that he had invited President Zelenskyy to come to Brussels to discuss the latest developments with EU leaders.

Background:

The day before, Zelenskyy said he would take part in a European security summit in the UK on 2 March.

On 26 February, EU leaders heard a report from French President Emmanuel Macron on his meeting with Donald Trump in Washington.

