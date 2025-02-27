Western sanctions affect more than half of Russia's shadow fleet tankers

More than half of Russia’s shadow tanker fleet – over 300 vessels – has been subject to restrictions as a result of the latest sanctions imposed by Western countries.

Source: Vladyslav Vlasiuk, presidential envoy on sanctions policy, during the national joint 24/7 newscast, as reported by Ukrinform news agency

Quote: "The sanctions package announced by the United Kingdom is particularly painful because it includes 40 shadow fleet tankers. That’s a significant number.

Together with the EU sanctions imposed on 24 February and Canada’s sanctions on 25 February, we now have over 300 of Russia’s shadow fleet tankers under sanctions – more than half of those transporting Russian oil, which is a positive development."

Details: Vlasiuk notes that another significant blow to Russia’s tanker fleet came from the sanctions package introduced by the US on 8 January this year.

Quote: "Regarding the sanctions package introduced by the Biden administration on 8 January targeting the tanker fleet, there was news recently that Elvira Nabiullina [Russian Central Bank chief] assessed its impact at 1-1.5% of GDP."

More details: Vlasiuk also recalled that for the third anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion, new sanctions against Russia were introduced by the European Union, the United Kingdom, Japan, Australia, New Zealand and Canada.

Background: To mark the third anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, EU foreign ministers adopted the 16th package of sanctions against Russia. Among other measures, it added 73 vessels, including oil tankers from the shadow fleet, to the sanctions list.

