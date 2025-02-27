All Sections
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry outlines expectations for new ambassador to Hungary

Oleh PavliukThursday, 27 February 2025, 20:45
Fedir Shandor in Budapest. Photo: Shandor on Facebook

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expects that Fedir Shandor, Ukraine’s new ambassador to Hungary, who recently assumed office, will help improve bilateral dialogue.

Source: Georgii Tykhyi, spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry, during a briefing on Thursday, 27 February, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Tykhyi revealed that the Foreign Ministry has high expectations for Ambassador Shandor’s work in Hungary.

Quote: "We are pleased that he has finally started his duties and presented his credentials. We are confident that his personal and principled stance will help develop these relations." 

Details: The Foreign Ministry spokesperson stressed that despite statements from some Hungarian politicians, relations between Kyiv and Budapest are progressing. He cited the opening of a bilingual Ukrainian-Hungarian school in Budapest and the development of border infrastructure as examples.

Quote: "It is necessary to engage in dialogue with the Hungarian side, and we will continue doing so. Naturally, having an ambassador and a fully functioning embassy will make this process easier and more effective than when there was no ambassador." 

Background:

  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree appointing Fedir Shandor as Ukraine’s new ambassador to Hungary on 21 December 2024.
  • Fedir Shandor gained recognition as he joined the Ukrainian Armed Forces after Russia’s invasion in February last year and delivered lectures to students from the trenches between battles.
  • Ukraine has not had an ambassador to Hungary since July 2022, when Zelenskyy dismissed the previous envoy, Liubov Nepop.

