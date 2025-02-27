Ukraine's Foreign Ministry outlines expectations for new ambassador to Hungary

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expects that Fedir Shandor, Ukraine’s new ambassador to Hungary, who recently assumed office, will help improve bilateral dialogue.

Source: Georgii Tykhyi, spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry, during a briefing on Thursday, 27 February, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Tykhyi revealed that the Foreign Ministry has high expectations for Ambassador Shandor’s work in Hungary.

Quote: "We are pleased that he has finally started his duties and presented his credentials. We are confident that his personal and principled stance will help develop these relations."

Details: The Foreign Ministry spokesperson stressed that despite statements from some Hungarian politicians, relations between Kyiv and Budapest are progressing. He cited the opening of a bilingual Ukrainian-Hungarian school in Budapest and the development of border infrastructure as examples.

Quote: "It is necessary to engage in dialogue with the Hungarian side, and we will continue doing so. Naturally, having an ambassador and a fully functioning embassy will make this process easier and more effective than when there was no ambassador."

Background:

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree appointing Fedir Shandor as Ukraine’s new ambassador to Hungary on 21 December 2024.

Fedir Shandor gained recognition as he joined the Ukrainian Armed Forces after Russia’s invasion in February last year and delivered lectures to students from the trenches between battles.

Ukraine has not had an ambassador to Hungary since July 2022, when Zelenskyy dismissed the previous envoy, Liubov Nepop.

