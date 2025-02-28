Some German companies in the east of the country are preparing for the return of Russian gas to Europe, placing their hopes on US President Donald Trump’s efforts to end the war in Ukraine.

Details: For decades, German industry relied on cheap Russian gas, and rising energy prices have already slowed economic growth and forced some manufacturers to relocate production abroad.

For many politicians and business leaders in Germany, the idea of resuming purchases of Russian pipeline gas remains unacceptable.

However, in eastern Germany, where economic stagnation and historical ties to Russia make the idea more appealing, discussions on restoring supplies have already begun, even in the absence of a peace agreement.

Christian Günther, head of one of Germany’s largest chemical production sites, believes the only way to revive industries like his is to regain access to cheap Russian gas.

Bloomberg says that if Donald Trump succeeds in negotiating an end to the war, the halted gas supplies to Europe could resume.

Possible routes include restoring transit through Ukraine or using an undamaged Nord Stream link under the Baltic Sea, which directly connects Russia and Germany.

Some politicians are also beginning to raise the issue. Sven Schulze, Minister of Economic Affairs, Tourism, Agriculture and Forestry of the Federal State of Saxony-Anhalt, stated that a peace agreement could change attitudes towards energy supplies from Moscow.

Quote from Schulze: "If we can achieve peace and build long-term trust that Europe is not threatened by Russia, we must also be open to discussing the future supply of Russian gas. I think it would be wrong to permanently rule out the resumption of gas supplies."

In 2025, Europe is purchasing Russian gas in unprecedented volumes, spending billions of dollars that the Kremlin uses to finance its war in Ukraine – just weeks after the expiration of the main transit agreement, which had raised hopes that the EU could break free from dependence on Moscow.

In 2024, Europe bought €22 billion worth of fossil fuels from Russia but allocated €19 billion to support Kyiv.

