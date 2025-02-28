All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Russian man who disrupted airport operations with homemade explosives to be tried in Denmark

Oleh PavliukFriday, 28 February 2025, 18:46
Russian man who disrupted airport operations with homemade explosives to be tried in Denmark
Stock photo: Getty Images

The Danish police have formally charged a 38-year-old Russian citizen who detonated explosives near Billund Airport, forcing the airport to shut down for nine hours.

Source: European Pravda with reference to DR

Details: The incident occurred in April 2024. The Russian smuggled in 2 kg of explosives and used them to blow up an ATM at 04:00.

Advertisement:

Just under seven hours later, the man brought another kilogram of explosives to the police, who decided to evacuate the airport. The airport was closed for nine hours as a result and 10,000 travellers were affected.

The investigation found that the Russian man used triacetone triperoxide, which is unofficially known as "Mother of Satan" and is often used in improvised explosive devices.

The 38-year-old Russian was taken into custody the day after the incident. At the court hearing where the issue of a pre-trial restriction was considered, the man explained that he was a refugee from Russia.

The defendant's motive has not yet been publicly disclosed, but according to his lawyer, it is not a terrorist offence. The trial is expected to begin in March.

Background: The day before, special services carried out an operation to defuse a World War II bomb at Nantes-Atlantique airport, which caused several flights to be delayed.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Denmark
Advertisement:
US terminates programmes supporting Ukraine's power grid – NBC News
US Senator Graham: Zelenskyy must either resign or send someone we can do business with
CNN reveals what happened between Trump and Zelenskyy after argument
Ukraine and US fail to sign minerals agreement
updatedZelenskyy leaves White House ahead of schedule – video
Zelenskyy shows Trump photos of Ukrainian soldiers before and after Russian captivity
All News
Denmark
Denmark announces new €270m aid package for Ukraine
Peace in Ukraine may be more dangerous than ongoing war, says Danish PM
Most Danes would support their troops' participation in allied contingent in Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
23:53
Orbán praises Trump for pursuit of peace during argument at White House
23:33
Russian army attacks medical facility in Kharkiv Oblast
23:12
EU chief diplomat: The free world needs a new leader, and today that became clear
23:03
Russian troops attack Odesa with drones, killing one person
22:43
Scholz and Merz assure Zelenskyy that Ukraine can rely on Germany
22:19
US terminates programmes supporting Ukraine's power grid – NBC News
22:17
US Senator Graham: Zelenskyy must either resign or send someone we can do business with
22:11
European leaders continue to support Ukraine after argument in White House
22:00
Norwegian PM: Trump's claims are deeply baseless
21:48
CNN reveals what happened between Trump and Zelenskyy after argument
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: