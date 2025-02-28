Russian man who disrupted airport operations with homemade explosives to be tried in Denmark

The Danish police have formally charged a 38-year-old Russian citizen who detonated explosives near Billund Airport, forcing the airport to shut down for nine hours.

Details: The incident occurred in April 2024. The Russian smuggled in 2 kg of explosives and used them to blow up an ATM at 04:00.

Just under seven hours later, the man brought another kilogram of explosives to the police, who decided to evacuate the airport. The airport was closed for nine hours as a result and 10,000 travellers were affected.

The investigation found that the Russian man used triacetone triperoxide, which is unofficially known as "Mother of Satan" and is often used in improvised explosive devices.

The 38-year-old Russian was taken into custody the day after the incident. At the court hearing where the issue of a pre-trial restriction was considered, the man explained that he was a refugee from Russia.

The defendant's motive has not yet been publicly disclosed, but according to his lawyer, it is not a terrorist offence. The trial is expected to begin in March.

Background: The day before, special services carried out an operation to defuse a World War II bomb at Nantes-Atlantique airport, which caused several flights to be delayed.



