We will sign minerals deal today – Trump

Artur KryzhnyiFriday, 28 February 2025, 19:21
Trump. Stock Photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump has said he will sign an agreement on rare earth minerals with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on 28 February.

Source: Reuters

Details: Regarding the minerals agreement, Trump said it was a "very fair deal" and a "big commitment from the United States".

Quote: "We are going to take rare earths and use it for all we do, including AI and military weapons," Reuters quoted Trump as saying.

He also told Zelenskyy: "You won’t go back to fighting."

Update: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump did not sign the minerals agreement on 28 February after an argument  that broke out between the two presidents.

Afterwards, Zelenskyy left the White House ahead of schedule after Trump said the Ukrainian president was not ready for peace.

Read more: Trading metals for security: which resources interest Trump, and what can Ukraine offer?

Background:

  • On 28 February, Zelenskyy arrived at the White House for a meeting with Trump.
  • It was reported on Tuesday 25 February that Ukraine and the United States had finally agreed on the terms of a bilateral agreement on the extraction of Ukrainian rare earths.
  • The final text of the agreement has been published by European Pravda.

