Trump meets Zelenskyy at White House as talks begin – video, photo

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Alona MazurenkoFriday, 28 February 2025, 18:28
Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump. Screenshot from video

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived at the White House on Friday, 28 February for a meeting with US President Donald Trump.

Source:  live broadcasts from the scene by US media, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: Trump shook Zelenskyy's hand on the White House porch as he stepped out of his car.

Zelenskyy was welcomed at the White House by military personnel carrying 56 flags representing all the US states and territories, as well as the flags of the United States and Ukraine.

This is Zelenskyy's fifth visit to the White House.

The last time he met with Trump in person was in December in Paris at the reopening of Notre Dame after its restoration, when Trump had not yet taken office as US president.

Zelenskyy arrived at the White House following a meeting with US senators.

Prior to the meeting, Trump and Zelenskyy are scheduled to make brief statements to the media, followed by statements from both leaders and a joint press conference at 13:00 local time (20:00 Kyiv time).

This is due to be preceded by the signing of the mineral resources agreement – a bilateral agreement establishing the terms and conditions for the Reconstruction Investment Fund.

Read also the analysis by European Pravda editor Serhii Sydorenko on what this agreement means for Kyiv and Washington 

Background:

  • On Thursday, 27 February, ahead of the meeting, Trump expressed surprise that he had previously referred to Zelenskyy as a dictator on multiple occasions.
  • He also stated that he has known Russian leader Vladimir Putin for a long time and does not believe that he would break a peace agreement to end the Russo-Ukrainian war once it is signed. 

