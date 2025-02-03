Total of 38 Russian drones shot down over Ukraine, 25 disappear from radar

The Russian forces have been attacking Ukraine with 71 UAVs since the evening of 2 February. The Ukrainian air defence forces have destroyed 38 drones and 25 disappeared from radar.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force on Telegram

Quote: "As of 09:00, 38 Shahed attack UAVs and other types of drones have been confirmed downed in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsia and Khmelnytskyi oblasts. Twenty-five enemy decoy drones disappeared from radar (without causing adverse effects)."

Details: The Air Force noted that Sumy, Kharkiv and Cherkasy oblasts were affected by the Russian attack.

The Air Force added that the Russians launched the UAVs from the directions of the Russian cities of Kursk, Oryol, Millerovo and Primorsko-Akhtarsk, as well as from temporarily occupied Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aircraft, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups from the Air Force and the Ukrainian defence forces.

