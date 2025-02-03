All Sections
Ukraine's Security Service and Special Operations Forces strike power facilities in two Russian oblasts – video

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 3 February 2025, 12:59
The drones of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) and the Special Operations Forces (SOF) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit the Volgograd oil refinery and Astrakhan Gas Processing Plant on the night of 2-3 February.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda source in intelligence services; General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "Last night, two Russian businesses were subjected to ‘drone sanctions’ at once. These are the Volgograd oil refinery (LUKOIL-Volgogradneftepererabotka refinery) and the Astrakhan Gas Processing Plant.

Both affected facilities are major producers of fuel for the Russian army. The Volgograd oil refinery processes almost 6% of all oil in Russia, and the Astrakhan gas processing plant is one of Russia's key energy facilities, processing 12 billion tonnes of gas condensate annually."

Details: The source reports that at the Volgograd plant, SSU and SOF drones set fire to the flare system, primary processing units No 2 and No 3, as well as process units No 20 and No 21.

The Astrakhan Gas Processing Plant's gas condensate processing complex was damaged. The fire is still not contained, leading to the plant being shut down and workers evacuated.

Ukrainska Pravda source notes that this is the fifth successful SSU special operation since the beginning of the year to strike refineries and other Russian businesses that operate in the military-industrial complex and produce fuel for the Russian troops.

The General Staff confirmed that Ukrainian drones had hit Russian military targets in Russia.

Background: Russian local authorities and Telegram channels reported that on the night of 2-3 February, drones attacked fuel and energy facilities in Russiaʼs Astrakhan and Volgograd oblasts.

dronesState Security Service of UkraineSpecial Operations Forces
