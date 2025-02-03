Drones attack Russian energy facilities – videos

Drones have attacked fuel and energy facilities in Russia’s Astrakhan and Volgograd oblasts on the night of 2-3 February.

Source: Russian Telegram channels; Reuters; Astrakhan Oblast Governor Igor Babushkin

Details: Babushkin claimed that the Armed Forces of Ukraine tried to attack facilities in the oblast with drones, specifically targeting fuel and energy infrastructure. "As a result of one drone crashing, a fire broke out, but there were no casualties," he wrote.

Although Babushkin did not specify which facility was affected, the Baza Telegram channel, which is linked to Russian secret services, reported an attack on a gas processing plant near Astrakhan.

Дрони атакували Астраханський газопереробний завод в Росії pic.twitter.com/tBZcOUEaWW — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) February 3, 2025

In addition, the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency temporarily suspended flights at airports in Astrakhan, Kazan, Nizhnekamsk, Saratov, Ulyanovsk, Vladikavkaz, Grozny and Makhachkala.

Similar restrictions were imposed at Volgograd airport, where explosions were also reported at an oil refinery, along with power outages in the city.

У ніч на 3 лютого дрони завдали удару по нафтопереробному заводу у Волгоградській області РФ pic.twitter.com/WdrREPB5TX — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) February 3, 2025

Andrii Kovalenko, Head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council, noted that strikes on Russian oil refineries aim to disrupt fuel production that supplies the Russian army.

"It is crucial to stop the Volgograd refinery from producing gasoline, diesel fuel, fuel oil and aircraft fuel, which it supplies to the Russian military," Kovalenko said.

Russia’s Defence Ministry claimed that Russian air defence systems had intercepted and destroyed 70 Ukrainian drones over Russian territory overnight, including 25 over Volgograd Oblast, 27 over Rostov Oblast and 7 over Astrakhan Oblast.

The Volgograd oil refinery, which was recently attacked, is one of the largest in Russia, with a processing capacity of approximately 14 million tonnes of oil per year.

