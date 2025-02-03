All Sections
Zelenskyy approves transition of Ukraine's Armed Forces to military corps

Tetyana OliynykMonday, 3 February 2025, 20:28
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: President’s Office

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has approved a plan to transition to a new organisational structure for Ukraine’s Armed Forces, including the formation of military corps.

Source: Zelenskyy’s evening address 

Quote: "The Commander-in-Chief also reported on the modernisation of our army – a corresponding plan has already been approved regarding the transition to a new organisational structure of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the creation of corps. We are keeping attention on this – on implementation. The corps system is necessary. 

Today, we discussed approaches to appointing corps commanders – these must be the most prepared, most promising officers, with combat experience and modern mindset. The army must be modern. And most importantly – it must value its people. The corresponding decisions will be announced."

Details: Zelenskyy also mentioned that a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s Staff took place on Monday, 3 February, focusing on energy and the protection of Ukraine’s power infrastructure. The president highlighted that Russian forces are adjusting their strikes to target vulnerabilities in Ukraine’s defence capabilities.

Background:

  • General Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, announced the beginning of efforts to transition to a corps-based structure.
  • In November, several media outlets, citing sources within Ukraine’s Armed Forces, reported that the military would present a reform concept involving a shift to a corps-brigade system.
  • It was noted that this system would significantly optimise the use of both human and material resources.

ZelenskyyArmed Forces
