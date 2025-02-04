UP source says about 50,000 servicemen from all branches of Ukraine's Armed Forces are being transferred to Ground Forces

Around 50,000 service members from all branches and types of troops will be transferred to the Ground Forces to reinforce combat brigades and initiate the rotation process under an order made by Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, dated 11 January.

Source: UP article "8 obvious and unknown facts about the transfer of specialists to the infantry – UP analysis"

Quote: "A reliable UP source in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine says that the transfer involves approximately 50,000 service members. This accounts for 20% of all Ukrainian troops currently on the front line, based on figures reported by The New York Times."

Details: The article, citing a UP source, notes that the purpose of such a large transfer is to start the first full-scale rotation in three years of war.

Quote: "We need to do this to launch the rotation mechanism. The resources that are currently trained in training centres are only enough for minimal replenishment of units, not for the full support of the combat component. And thanks to these movements between troops, as well as recruitment, we will be able to do this. We already have an approved rotation plan," the source told UP.

When asked whether the decision to launch the rotation mechanism was related to possible negotiations or a freeze on the front line, the source said no. He said the Ukrainian army would be able to carry out rotations in the face of a major war.

Background: Earlier, it was reported that in 2024 and early 2025, personnel from the Ukrainian Air Force would be transferred en masse to the Ground Forces to replenish combat brigades. The latest order from Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi on the transfer of personnel was received by Air Force units on 11 January. An Ukrainska Pravda source noted that more than 5,000 soldiers were to be transferred to the Ground Forces.

