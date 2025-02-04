Russian troops attack Izium with ballistic missile, killing 4 and injuring 20 people

The Russian troops launched a missile attack on the city of Izium in Kharkiv Oblast on 4 February, killing four and injuring twenty people.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote from Oleh Syniehubov: "An enemy attack on Izium. Early reports indicate that the occupiers used a ballistic missile. Four people were killed."

Details: Oleh Syniehubov says that the Russians struck the central part of the city. Currently, it is known that 20 people have been injured.

Updated: Later, the head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration added that one more person was still trapped under the rubble.

It is noted that the Russians partially destroyed administrative buildings and damaged a five-storey building. Rescue workers, emergency medical service and a dog service are currently working at the scene of a Russian attack.

