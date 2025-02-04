All Sections
Ukrainian Air Force strikes Russian command post in Kursk Oblast

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 4 February 2025, 16:43
Ukrainian Air Force strikes Russian command post in Kursk Oblast
An aircraft. Stock photo: the 831st Tactical Aviation Brigade

The Ukrainian Air Force carried out a high-precision strike on the command post of a Russian army unit near the village of Novoivanovka in Russia's Kursk Oblast on Monday, 3 February.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The command post was located in an abandoned building and was used to coordinate Russian offensive operations against Ukrainian troops in the operational zone in Kursk Oblast.

The General Staff reported that the operation caused significant damage to the facility, resulting in substantial losses among Russian military personnel.

Quote: "Thanks to carefully planned actions, risks to the civilian population were minimised.

Our goal is to eliminate all key command posts and other military facilities of the enemy until Russian aggression is fully stopped."

Kursk OblastUkraine's Air Forcewar
