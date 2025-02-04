EU to participate in creating commission for compensating Ukrainians for war damages

The European Commission has drafted a proposal for the EU Council to participate in establishing an International Claims Commission for Ukraine. This commission will form part of a broader mechanism to compensate Ukrainians for damages caused by Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

Source: a draft proposal by the European Commission available to European Pravda

Details: The Commission requests authorisation from the EU Council to engage in negotiations for the creation of the International Claims Commission, which will handle claims registered in the Register of Damages caused by Russian aggression.

Advertisement:

Quote from the draft proposal: "The Commission is requesting the authorisation from the Council to open negotiations on the international instrument setting up the International Claims Commission for Ukraine, which will review, assess and decide eligible claims recorded in the Register of Damage Caused by the Aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine and determine the compensation due in each case."

Details: The creation of the Claims Commission is expected to be a significant step towards compensating victims of Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Quote from the draft proposal: "The Union’s participation in the negotiations of the instrument setting up the Claims Commission needs to be established by a Council Decision authorising the opening of negotiations, nominating the Union’s negotiator and addressing directives to the negotiator."

Advertisement:

More details: The European Commission has announced that the first round of negotiations for the commission will begin at the end of March 2025.

The Register of Damages (RD4U), established under the Council of Europe in accordance with UN General Assembly Resolution A/RES/ES-11/5, represents the initial phase in a compensation mechanism for victims of the war. The Register has already been joined by 43 countries and the European Union.

As of today, the Register has received approximately 13,000 claims for "damage or destruction of residential real estate", with total reported losses exceeding €800 million.

Background: The agreement to establish the Register of Damages from Russian aggression was signed in May 2023 at a Council of Europe summit in Iceland. The Register’s Executive Director, Markiyan Kliuchkovskyi, is based in The Hague.



Support UP or become our patron!