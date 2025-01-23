All Sections
Ukrainian Foreign Ministry comments on "Maidan in Slovakia": PM Fico has pulled something long expired out of the closet

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykThursday, 23 January 2025, 22:10
Ukrainian Foreign Ministry comments on Maidan in Slovakia: PM Fico has pulled something long expired out of the closet
Heorhii Tykhyi. Photo: Ukraine’s MFA website

Heorhii Tykhyi, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, believes that Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico is attempting to consolidate his electorate with claims about an alleged "coup" being prepared in the country.

Source: Tykhyi during a briefing on Thursday, 23 January, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Tykhyi indicated that Ukraine views Fico's statements about a "coup" as "an attempt to intimidate Slovak society and consolidate his electorate – nothing more, nothing less".

Quote from Tykhyi: "But I think the prime minister of Slovakia should focus on his own actions, which are stirring discontent among people in his country, and analyse why this is happening. In doing so, he will find the answers." 

More details: The Foreign Ministry spokesperson recalled that during Ukraine's Revolution of Dignity, similar fake narratives were spread about paid protesters and "trained militants".

Quote from Tykhyi: "It wasn’t funny then, and now it seems that the Slovak Prime Minister has pulled something out of the closet that has long since expired and is no longer appropriate to use publicly."

Background: 

  • On 22 January, Robert Fico claimed that a "group of experts" was allegedly preparing a "Maidan" in Slovakia and announced preventive measures against protests.
  • Slovak President Peter Pellegrini supported the prime minister’s claims of an alleged coup being prepared in the country, stating that "the situation is serious".

