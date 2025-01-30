Ukraine's Foreign Ministry comments on detention of Ukrainian citizen in Slovakia over "coup plot"

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has confirmed that consular support is being provided to a Ukrainian citizen detained in Slovakia. The Ukrainian embassy has also reached out to Slovak authorities regarding the grounds for the detention.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine, citing Ukraine's Foreign Ministry press service, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The ministry stated that they are aware of the situation regarding the detention. The Ukrainian embassy has established contact with the detainee and their family, providing consular support. The detainee also has a private lawyer.

Quote from the ministry: "We insist on the need for the Slovak side to respect the legal rights and interests of the Ukrainian citizen. The Ukrainian embassy in Slovakia has already contacted the competent Slovak authorities to clarify the grounds for the detention."

Background:

On 30 January, Slovak Police Chief Jana Maškarová announced that a Ukrainian citizen would be expelled from the country due to a secret report by the Slovak Intelligence Service (SIS) alleging the preparation of a "coup d’état".

The confidential report, presented last week, claims a long-term organised influence operation aimed at destabilising Slovakia.

In light of this, as well as ongoing large-scale anti-government protests, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has suggested that a "Maidan" is being prepared in the country and has accused Ukraine of involvement.

