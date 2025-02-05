All Sections
Russians hit 13 communities in Sumy Oblast: 1 person killed, 2 injured

Olha HlushchenkoWednesday, 5 February 2025, 06:30
The aftermath of the Russian attacks. Photo: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Russian forces have conducted 105 attacks on 13 hromadas in Sumy Oblast over the past day, killing one person and injuring two others. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a city, town or village and its adjacent territory – ed.] 

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "A total of 149 explosions were recorded. The hromadas of Sumy, Khotin, Yunakivka, Myropillia, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Nova Sloboda, Esman, Shalyhyne, Khutir-Mykhailivskyi, Seredyna-Buda and Svesa were targeted."

Details: The highest number of explosions, 36, was recorded in the Velyka Pysarivka hromada.

One civilian was killed and another was injured in the Russian attacks on the Krasnopillia hromada. In addition, an ambulance was damaged.

Another civilian was injured by Russian fire in the Esman hromada.

Moreover, a Russian drone crashed and detonated on the territory of a house in the Romny hromada late in the evening on 4 February, causing damage to residential buildings.

