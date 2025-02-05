All Sections
Almost half of all combat clashes occur on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 5 February 2025, 08:21
Ukrainian soldiers holding rifles. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

A total of 85 combat clashes have occurred on the battlefield over the past day. The Russians have carried out most attacked on the Pokrovsk, Kupiansk and Toretsk fronts.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 5 February

Quote: "Yesterday [on 4 February], the enemy conducted two missile strikes and 76 airstrikes on Ukrainian positions and settlements, using two missiles and dropping 124 guided bombs. In addition, the enemy shelled [Ukrainian positions] over 5,300 times, including 81 from multiple-launch rocket systems, and launched 2,711 kamikaze drones."

Details: On the Kharkiv front, the Russians conducted one assault near the city of Vovchansk.

On the Kupiansk front, seven attacks occurred. Ukrainian forces repelled Russian assaults near the settlements of Zahryzove, Petropavlivka, Lozova and towards Novoosynove.

On the Lyman front, the Russians tried to break through Ukrainian defences near the settlements of Yampolivka and Dibrova twice.

On the Kramatorsk front, the Russians conducted six attacks near the settlements of Stupochky, Predtechyne and Chasiv Yar.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians conducted 10 attacks near the settlements of Toretsk and Shcherbynivka.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders stopped 35 Russian offensive attempts near the settlements of Kalynove, Myroliubivka, Promin, Kotlyne, Udachne, Uspenivka, Andriivka and Dachne.

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled two Russian attacks. The Russians tried to advance near the settlements of Rozlyv and Zelenivka.

On the Huliaipole front, Ukrainian forces stopped three Russian attacks near the village of Novosilka.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians attacked Ukrainian positions twice, trying to break through towards the settlements of Novodanylivka and Mala Tokmachka.

On the Siversk and Prydniprovske fronts, no active battles were recorded.

In the operational zone in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, 12 combat clashes occurred. The Russians conducted 46 airstrikes, dropping 67 guided bombs, and launched fire 378 times, including 5 times from multiple-launch rocket systems.

