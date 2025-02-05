All Sections
Robotic units to be created in Ukrainian brigades, defence minister says

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 5 February 2025, 10:48
An unmanned ground system. Photo: Ministry of Defence

Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umierov has announced the deployment of full-fledged robotic units as part of the Armed Forces brigades at the front, taking into account the experience of using unmanned ground systems.

Source: Umierov on Facebook

Quote: "We are introducing innovative technologies in the defence forces to save our soldiers. The Ministry of Defence is launching a project that will allow us to scale up the use of unmanned ground systems in the army.

Ukraine is increasing the production of these systems and deploying full-fledged robotic units as part of the Armed Forces' combat brigades on the front line."

Details: Umierov said that this project was based on the experience of tests conducted in cooperation with the military since the summer of 2024.

He noted that unmanned ground systems have proven their ability to perform a range of combat missions, including carrying out offensive and defensive operations, providing logistical support to units, evacuating the wounded from the battlefield, placing mines and demining territories.

"It is extremely important that the main suppliers of ground robotic systems are the leading domestic companies. Ukrainian producers have adapted their products to the conditions of modern warfare and recommendations of the combat units of the defence forces," Umierov added.

