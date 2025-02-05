Kremlin confirms contact with Trump's team, saying it has become more frequent

Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for Russian leader Vladimir Putin, has confirmed that the Kremlin is in contact with certain departments of the administration of US President Donald Trump, noting that these conversations have become more frequent recently.

Source: RIA Novosti, a Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet; Vy Slushali Mayak ("You Were Listening to Mayak") Telegram channel with reference to an audio recording of Peskov's commentary

Details: Peskov confirmed that the Kremlin and the Trump administration maintain contact, but did not disclose details.

Quote: "I can say the following: there is indeed contact through individual agencies. There has been more of it lately. I cannot say any other details."

Background:

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has expressed hope for a meeting with US President Donald Trump in the near future. He said that it should precede the determination of the format of conversations with the Russians.

On 4 February, Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, spoke with Michael Volz, the newly appointed National Security Adviser to the US president.

This was the first public contact between Ukrainian authorities and the Trump administration after the latter began its work.

On 5 January, Trump said that the United States was having very constructive talks on Ukraine with the Russians and the Ukrainian leadership, and stated that he would do everything to stop the Russo-Ukrainian war.

