All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Russians remotely blew up their own asset in attack on military enlistment office in Rivne – Security Service of Ukraine

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 5 February 2025, 13:14
Russians remotely blew up their own asset in attack on military enlistment office in Rivne – Security Service of Ukraine
The police. Stock photo: National Police of Ukraine

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) says it has established the circumstances surrounding the recruitment of a terrorist whom Russian intelligence used to blow up a military enlistment office in Rivne on 1 February.

Source: SSU press service

Quote: "A man was deliberately blown up along with the explosives he had carried into the building. As a result, the terrorist was killed instantly and eight servicemen sustained injuries of varying degrees of severity. It has been confirmed that Russia had planned in advance to eliminate their asset in order to dispose of a witness to the terrorist attack against Ukraine's defence forces."

Advertisement:

Details: According to the case materials, the terrorist has been identified as a 21-year-old unemployed man from Zhytomyr Oblast who had been searching on Telegram channels for quick ways to make money.

He was recruited by a Russian intelligence officer who promised payment in exchange for carrying out an assignment, the SSU says.

The asset was instructed to proceed to Rivne with an improvised explosive device concealed in a backpack. The IED was equipped with a mobile phone, allowing Russian intelligence operators to detonate it remotely. The asset was holding another remote control device as he entered the military enlistment office.

Advertisement:

Russian operators reportedly utilised the phone's camera to authenticate when the asset had entered the building before activating the device via a phone call.

An investigation is ongoing within the framework of a criminal case initiated by SSU investigators under Article 258.3 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (act of terrorism).

Background:

  • On 1 February, an explosion occurred inside the Rivne Oblast military enlistment office. Initial reports stated that one person had been killed and six injured.
  • Recent months have seen an increase in attempted terrorist attacks targeting administrative buildings. Russian agents have been focusing on institutions such as the police, military enlistment offices, the SSU, the Military Law Enforcement Service and the Ukrainian postal service, among others.

Support UP or become our patron!

terrorist attackRivneState Security Service of Ukrainemilitary enlistment office
Advertisement:
US may reveal plan to "end Russia's war on Ukraine" in February, Bloomberg says
UK to chair February Ramstein-format meeting in place of US, Radio Liberty says
updatedUkraine brings back 150 soldiers from Russian captivity – photos
Russians remotely blew up their own asset in attack on military enlistment office in Rivne – Security Service of Ukraine
Ukraine's defence forces hit Russian oil refinery and air defence system
Trump: US holds "very constructive talks" on Ukraine
All News
terrorist attack
Explosion at military enlistment office in Kamianets-Podilskyi: man bringing explosives died at the scene
Russian agent from Lviv arrested in Kyiv while plotting attack near security service building – photos
Terrorist attack in Dnipro on 14 December: couple who made explosives detained
RECENT NEWS
19:15
Russian oil revenues fell to one-year low in January, Bloomberg says
19:14
Russians attack Odesa Oblast with missile, killing man
19:00
Ukrainian defenders freed from Russian captivity welcomed home – videos
19:00
US may reveal plan to "end Russia's war on Ukraine" in February, Bloomberg says
18:25
Zelenskyy: Putin will do everything to drag Belarus into war
18:18
EXPLAINERWhy Norway's coalition collapsed and how it will affect aid to Ukraine
17:54
UK to chair February Ramstein-format meeting in place of US, Radio Liberty says
17:33
Zelenskyy: You'll see what Russia's terms will be regarding Kursk Oblast when peace talks begin
17:05
Death toll from Russian strike on Izium rises to six as injured man dies in hospital
16:09
Explosion at military enlistment office in Kamianets-Podilskyi: man bringing explosives died at the scene
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: