Zelenskyy: Ukrainians took US$35 bl out of Ukraine in 2022, our economy collapsed

Viktor VolokitaWednesday, 5 February 2025, 15:25
Refugees. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukrainians took US$35 billion abroad in the first year of the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine, which led to the collapse of the country’s economy.

Source: President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with Piers Morgan, Ukrinform reports.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "In the first year of the war, the citizens of Ukraine carried out of Ukraine at least officially US$35 billion in the first year. It's their money, it's their rights, they are free people. But they have transferred their accounts abroad. Yes, our economy collapsed. And one of the reasons was exactly that the large sums of was taken from Ukraine."

Details: The President of Ukraine says that against this background, the aid of international partners was important and significant, and Ukraine is very grateful for it.

At the same time, foreign funds declared in the packages often did not fully reach the budget because they were used to manufacture weapons supplied to Ukraine or to support refugees.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Part of the money that the people speak about in the US was financing the production of the United States. Yes, the companies who were producing the weapons of course, said that this money is for Ukraine. Undoubtedly we are grateful for this money. But they have calculated this money in the package when they allocated this money for Ukraine. Yes, they increased the production, and this helped us, but all this money stayed in the US  in specific companies, at specific plants, making a profit for specific people, for the salaries of solely US citizens that are working in those companies."

Background: The net outflow of migrants is expected to continue in 2025 (200,000 Ukrainians), while in 2026, a net return to Ukraine will begin (200,000 people), increasing in 2027 (about 500,000 Ukrainians).

