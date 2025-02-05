All Sections
January was Russia's worst month of losses after December 2024 – UK intelligence

Mariya Yemets, Anastasia ProtzWednesday, 5 February 2025, 16:01
Stock photo: Getty Images

UK Defence Intelligence has stated that January 2025 was Russia's second-worst month in terms of personnel losses after December 2024, and that the Russians are expected to continue losing an average of more than 1,000 people a day.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence update dated 2 February on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: UK Defence Intelligence stated, based on figures provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, that January 2025 was the second-worst month for the Russians in terms of personnel losses (48,240 killed and wounded), almost matching the record figures for December 2024 (48,640 killed and wounded).

On average, the Russians lost 1,556 people a day, according to statistics provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (1,570 in December).

At this time, the losses of the Russian military since the beginning of the year are likely to have exceeded 50,000 people (837,000 since the beginning of the full-scale invasion).

Quote: "Russia's casualty rate will likely continue to average above 1,000 a day in February 2025, reflecting the high tempo of Russian operations and offensives."

Background: 

  • In a previous update, UK Defence Intelligence drew attention to Russia's widespread practice of sending wounded soldiers back into combat prematurely.
  • Meanwhile, the Norwegian intelligence services have warned of possible Russian sabotage in 2025.

