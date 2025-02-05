Russians attack Odesa Oblast with missile, killing man

The aftermath of the attack. Photo: Odesa Oblast Military Administration

Russian forces launched a missile attack on Odesa Oblast on 5 February, resulting in the death of a man.

Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "In the Odesa district, a man was killed by a Russian missile attack on an unfinished residential building. Another man is in a critical condition in hospital. Both were passing by the building at the time of the attack.

Emergency services are working at the scene."

