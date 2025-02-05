All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Russians attack Odesa Oblast with missile, killing man

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 5 February 2025, 22:09
Russians attack Odesa Oblast with missile, killing man
Photo: Odesa Oblast Military Administration

The aftermath of the attack. Photo: Odesa Oblast Military Administration

Russian forces launched a missile attack on Odesa Oblast on 5 February, resulting in the death of a man.

Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration

Advertisement:

Quote: "In the Odesa district, a man was killed by a Russian missile attack on an unfinished residential building. Another man is in a critical condition in hospital. Both were passing by the building at the time of the attack.

Emergency services are working at the scene."

Support UP or become our patron!

Odesa Oblastwarcasualtiesmissile strike
Advertisement:
US may reveal plan to "end Russia's war on Ukraine" in February, Bloomberg says
UK to chair February Ramstein-format meeting in place of US, Radio Liberty says
updatedUkraine brings back 150 soldiers from Russian captivity – photos
Russians remotely blew up their own asset in attack on military enlistment office in Rivne – Security Service of Ukraine
Ukraine's defence forces hit Russian oil refinery and air defence system
Trump: US holds "very constructive talks" on Ukraine
All News
Odesa Oblast
Odesa Philharmonic concert hall damaged in Russian attack – photos
Russian attack on Chornomorsk: 4 injured, hospital, grain storage facilities and lorries damaged – photos
Russian forces attack port infrastructure in Odesa Oblast: damage reported
RECENT NEWS
20:28
In 2024, Russia lost more artillery systems than in previous two years combined, says Ukraine's commander-in-chief – video
20:08
Two people killed in Russian airstrike on town in Donetsk Oblast – photo
19:32
Russian secret services do not pay for terrorist attacks and kill perpetrators, National Police says
19:15
Russian oil revenues fell to one-year low in January, Bloomberg says
19:14
Russians attack Odesa Oblast with missile, killing man
19:00
Ukrainian defenders freed from Russian captivity welcomed home – videos
19:00
US may reveal plan to "end Russia's war on Ukraine" in February, Bloomberg says
18:25
Zelenskyy: Putin will do everything to drag Belarus into war
18:18
EXPLAINERWhy Norway's coalition collapsed and how it will affect aid to Ukraine
17:54
UK to chair February Ramstein-format meeting in place of US, Radio Liberty says
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: