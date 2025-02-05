Russians attack Odesa Oblast with missile, killing man
Wednesday, 5 February 2025, 22:09
The aftermath of the attack. Photo: Odesa Oblast Military Administration
Russian forces launched a missile attack on Odesa Oblast on 5 February, resulting in the death of a man.
Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration
Advertisement:
Quote: "In the Odesa district, a man was killed by a Russian missile attack on an unfinished residential building. Another man is in a critical condition in hospital. Both were passing by the building at the time of the attack.
Emergency services are working at the scene."
Support UP or become our patron!