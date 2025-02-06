Russia has lost 40,000 troops over 6 months of Ukraine's Kursk operation, Ukraine's commander-in-chief says

Russia has lost close to 40,000 troops since the start of the Kursk operation six months ago, with over 16,000 soldiers killed and 909 taken prisoner by Ukrainian forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has stated.

Source: Syrskyi on Telegram

Quote from Syrskyi: "Russia's total losses in personnel over the six months of active hostilities in Kursk Oblast amount to approximately 39,900 people, including about 16,100 killed in action.

In the course of the operation, Ukrainian forces captured 909 Russian troops, significantly replenishing the stock of prisoners for exchange. This allowed hundreds of Ukrainian defenders who had been held in Russian prisons to come home."

Details: Syrskyi noted that over the six months of fighting in Kursk Oblast, Russia has lost the following:

131 tanks;

689 armoured combat vehicles;

386 artillery systems;

12 multiple-launch rocket systems;

12 air defence systems;

1 aircraft;

3 helicopters;

931 tactical and strategic UAVs;

1,164 units of motor vehicles;

34 units of special equipment.

For reference: The Ukrainian defence forces' operation in Russia's Kursk Oblast began on 6 August 2024. As of 6 February, it has been going on for six months.

The Kursk offensive aimed to prevent a new Russian offensive in Sumy and Kharkiv oblasts.

The operation forced the Russians to transfer significant resources to Kursk Oblast, weakening their positions on other front lines.

Russia was also forced to ask for help from North Korea, which sent 12,000 of its troops to Kursk.

Syrskyi reported that North Korea's total losses amounted to about 4,000 troops killed and wounded.

"One of the three alleged North Korean brigades was destroyed, while the other two lost their combat capability. Therefore, at this moment, the North Korean units have been withdrawn from the war zone," Syrskyi said.

He said that as of 6 February, Ukrainian troops "hold hundreds of square kilometres of the buffer zone in Russia".

