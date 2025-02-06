All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Russia has lost 40,000 troops over 6 months of Ukraine's Kursk operation, Ukraine's commander-in-chief says

Iryna BalachukThursday, 6 February 2025, 09:17
Russia has lost 40,000 troops over 6 months of Ukraine's Kursk operation, Ukraine's commander-in-chief says
Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia has lost close to 40,000 troops since the start of the Kursk operation six months ago, with over 16,000 soldiers killed and 909 taken prisoner by Ukrainian forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has stated.

Source: Syrskyi on Telegram

Quote from Syrskyi: "Russia's total losses in personnel over the six months of active hostilities in Kursk Oblast amount to approximately 39,900 people, including about 16,100 killed in action.

Advertisement:

In the course of the operation, Ukrainian forces captured 909 Russian troops, significantly replenishing the stock of prisoners for exchange. This allowed hundreds of Ukrainian defenders who had been held in Russian prisons to come home."

Details: Syrskyi noted that over the six months of fighting in Kursk Oblast, Russia has lost the following:

  • 131 tanks;
  • 689 armoured combat vehicles;
  • 386 artillery systems;
  • 12 multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 12 air defence systems;
  • 1 aircraft;
  • 3 helicopters;
  • 931 tactical and strategic UAVs;
  • 1,164 units of motor vehicles;
  • 34 units of special equipment.

For reference: The Ukrainian defence forces' operation in Russia's Kursk Oblast began on 6 August 2024. As of 6 February, it has been going on for six months.

Advertisement:

The Kursk offensive aimed to prevent a new Russian offensive in Sumy and Kharkiv oblasts.

The operation forced the Russians to transfer significant resources to Kursk Oblast, weakening their positions on other front lines.

Russia was also forced to ask for help from North Korea, which sent 12,000 of its troops to Kursk.

Syrskyi reported that North Korea's total losses amounted to about 4,000 troops killed and wounded.

"One of the three alleged North Korean brigades was destroyed, while the other two lost their combat capability. Therefore, at this moment, the North Korean units have been withdrawn from the war zone," Syrskyi said.

He said that as of 6 February, Ukrainian troops "hold hundreds of square kilometres of the buffer zone in Russia".

Support UP or become our patron!

Kursk OblastOleksandr SyrskyiRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Russian attacks on energy system cause emergency power outages in Ukraine
First Mirage fighter jets arrive in Ukraine, French defence minister says
Poland forming team for exhumation in Ukraine's Ternopil Oblast
Prosecutors investigate Russian involvement in software purchase for EU border system, FT says
Undersea warfare in the Baltic: Why is Russia destroying EU and NATO countries' critical infrastructure?
Ukrainian drones hit Russian airfield used for launches of Shahed UAVs – General Staff
All News
Kursk Oblast
Zelenskyy: You'll see what Russia's terms will be regarding Kursk Oblast when peace talks begin
Ukrainian Air Force strikes Russian command post in Kursk Oblast
Zelenskyy: Ukrainian strike on command post in Russia's Kursk Oblast caused dozens of officer casualties
RECENT NEWS
12:26
Russian attacks on energy system cause emergency power outages in Ukraine
12:18
First Mirage fighter jets arrive in Ukraine, French defence minister says
11:51
Drones account for 66% of Russian equipment losses in January, says Ukraine's commander-in-chief
11:30
Poland forming team for exhumation in Ukraine's Ternopil Oblast
10:45
Ukrenergo imposes emergency outages in 8 of Ukraine's oblasts
10:11
North Korean missile accuracy improves after battlefield "training" in Ukraine, Reuters reports
09:58
Kyiv spent US$57 million on shelters in 2024
09:47
Rolling power outages introduced in some Ukrainian oblasts
09:38
Prosecutors investigate Russian involvement in software purchase for EU border system, FT says
09:26
Undersea warfare in the Baltic: Why is Russia destroying EU and NATO countries' critical infrastructure?
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: